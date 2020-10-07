Catholic World News

Pope marks closing of Season of Creation

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today concludes the Season of Creation, which began on 1 September and in which we celebrated a ‘Jubilee for the Earth’ along with our brethren of other Christian churches,” Pope Francis said on October 4. “I greet the representatives of the Global Catholic Climate Movement, the various Laudato si’ circles and associations of reference, engaged in journeys of integral ecology. I rejoice at the initiatives that are being implemented today in various places.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

