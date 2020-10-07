Catholic World News

Fratelli tutti is ‘symphonic,’ leading Australian bishop says

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Through Fratelli tutti Pope Francis has spoken of the need for an open heart that gives birth to an open world, and this at a time when so many hearts and doors and borders are closed,” Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said of the Pope’s new encyclical on fraternity and social friendship. “Ultimately for the Pope this openness means an openness to God whose children we all are.”

