US bishops’ education chairman decries exclusion of Catholic school students and families from revised HEROES Act

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The revised Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act is a $2.2-trillion House bill that includes $225 billion in education funding. The bill prohibits these funds from assisting students who are not in public schools—a provision Oakland Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, calls “unconscionable.”

