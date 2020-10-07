Catholic World News

Spanish ‘hosts case’ reveals Europe’s internal divisions over human rights

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A Spanish association of Christian lawyers recently submitted a complaint of anti-Catholicism against the Spanish government at the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) over a highly controversial art performance involving stolen consecrated hosts,” the report begins.

