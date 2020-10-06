Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate honored for saving ancient manuscripts from ISIS

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The European Parliament has nominated Archbishop Najeeb Michaeel Moussa of Mosul for the Sakharov Prize, citing his leading role in “the evacuation of Christians, Syriacs and Chaldeans to Iraqi Kurdistan and safeguarded more than 800 historic manuscripts dating from the 13th to the 19th century.”

