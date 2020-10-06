Catholic World News

Pope assures Peruvians: Christ does not abandon us

October 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In the face of the dismay and the feeling of helplessness that strikes everyone, with no respect for persons, I would like to encourage you to look once again to the Lord,” the Pope said to the Catholics of Peru, which has among the highest Covid death rates in the world. “He does not abandon us; He calls us and embraces us with an infinite love that heals, comforts and saves us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!