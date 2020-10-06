Catholic World News

Media ecology is needed, Pope tells new newspaper

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Journalists can “contribute to empowering citizens, leaders of nations, those who lead social activities, entrepreneurs and the protagonists of the economy and finance, with a view to the urgent and decisive ecological conversion for survival,” the Pope said in a message to Green and Blue.

