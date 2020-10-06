Catholic World News

Beijing power play may divide Church in Hong Kong

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Beijing-controlled administration in Hong Kong is now busy extending an accreditation system prevalent in mainland China,” according to the report. “As a result, many fear the administration will soon ask religious bodies, including the Catholic Church, to obtain state recognition.”

