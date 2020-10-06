Catholic World News

A preview of the Supreme Court’s landscape ahead of confirmation battle

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A key religious liberty case involving the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s adoption services program is on the court’s docket for the upcoming term, and a number of abortion-related cases also might be heard,” the report notes.

