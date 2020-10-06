Catholic World News

Green Bay bishop reinstates dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Given the recent markedly high rise in the number of [Covid] cases, and after consultation with diocesan leadership and medical professionals, I have decided to dispense again the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Green Bay from the obligation to attend Mass on Sunday,” said Bishop David Ricken, three weeks after he had lifted a previous dispensation.

