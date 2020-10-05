Catholic World News

Chinese bishop, displaced by Beijing appointment, resigns to life of prayer

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese Catholic bishop who was relieved of his post as part of the Vatican-Beijing agreement has announced his plan to “abandon all offices of the diocese and retire to a life in prayer.” Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin, who had been head of the Mindong diocese, was never recognized by the government. He agreed, at the Vatican’s request, to become an auxiliary to Bishop Zhan Silu, who had previously been excommunicated after he was appointed by the government and installed without Vatican approval.

