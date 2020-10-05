Catholic World News

Two more kidnapped in Nigeria after priest released

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Although Father Jude Onyebadi was released last week, just three days after being kidnapped, two other people have been kidnapped in the same region of Nigeria’s southern Delta state. For Father Oneybadi, the abduction was his second. Kidnapping has become more common in the region, where poverty is rife and Christian villagers are under attack by Islamic herders.

