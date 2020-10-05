Catholic World News

Pope reminds bankers of social responsibilities

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the social responsibilities involved in financial decisions—mentioning in particular the need for a charitable response to the Covid epidemic—in an October 5 audience with members of the Deposits and Loans Fund, one of Italy’s leading investment banks. The Pontiff noted that the financial needs of society have changed considerably over the 170-year history of the bank.

