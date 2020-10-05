Catholic World News

Milwaukee archbishop leads Eucharistic Rosary procession through streets of Kenosha

October 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Racine Journal Times

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jerome Listecki “led a solemn, slow march through downtown Kenosha, leading the crowd of more than 200 past boarded-up buildings and the scorched remains of the Car Source car lot,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!