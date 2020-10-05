Catholic World News

Another bishop takes Zimbabwe’s president head on

October 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bulawayo 24 News

CWN Editor's Note: “We live, dear friends, in a country now considered a fiefdom of a selected few,” Bishop Raymond Mupandasekwa of Chinhoyi preached. “They decide the way, and no one else. They are the police, the army, and the judiciary. They are everything. To silence everyone they instill fear in the governed.” The southern African nation of 14.3 million (map, Encyclopaedia Britannica article) is 72% Protestant and 11% Catholic, with 15% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!