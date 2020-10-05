Catholic World News

Abortion still unpopular after 25 years of UN lobbying

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2010 article, the women’s section of the Pontifical Council for the Laity recalled the Holy See’s actions at the 1995 UN Conference on Women in Beijing, where “there was intense and active proabortion, pro-choice and pro-homosexuality lobbying.”

