Cause of sainthood begins in Chattanooga for Father Patrick Ryan

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ryan “stayed to minister to the sick as others fled the city during yellow fever in 1878,” the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

