Those with authority in Church should serve others: papal reflection on parable of wicked tenants,

October 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his October 4 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 23:33-43, the Gospel of the day. “The vineyard is the Lord’s, not ours,” he said. “Authority is a service, and as such should be exercised, for the good of all and for the dissemination of the Gospel. It is awful to see when people who have authority in the Church seek their own interests.”

