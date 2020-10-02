Catholic World News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, met with the US Secretary of State on October 1; Pompeo recently called on the Vatican to press Beijing on religious liberty and other human rights concerns.

