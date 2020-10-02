Catholic World News

Give ‘paramount consideration’ to right to life, Cleveland bishop says in election message

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “To be clear, although there are many causes our Church stands for and is vocal about, the right to life itself must be given our paramount consideration so that people can have the chance to secure all the other benefits that life can afford,” said Bishop Edward Malesic.

