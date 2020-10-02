Catholic World News
Biden rolls out ads highlighting Catholic faith
October 02, 2020
» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service
CWN Editor's Note: The three ads will air in 14 states.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!