Report finds flaws in Church abuse-prevention plans

October 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The report was issued by CHILD USA; its founder and CEO, University of Pennsylvania Professor Marci Hamilton, blasted the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

