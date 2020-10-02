Catholic World News

Nigeria at 60: no cause for celebration, bishops say

October 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on This Day (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Augustine Akubeze of Benin City, president of the bishops’ conference, said, “How can we celebrate when many of our people cannot afford to eat? How can we celebrate when we watch daily, the killings of Nigerians by the insurgents? How can we celebrate when Boko Haram is still holding some of the Chibok girls, and Leah Sharibu is still being held captive for over three years because she refuses to denounce Christ?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!