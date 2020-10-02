Catholic World News

Leading Holy See diplomat urges integral ecology to reverse biodiversity loss

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, addressed the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity. “The rise in the temperature of oceans has a devastating impact on many of the world’s coral reefs,” he said. “Fossil fuel consumption and excessive deforestation are fundamental drivers of climate change leading to species extinction, which in turn reduces nature’s resilience” (video).

