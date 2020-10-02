Catholic World News

Colombian bishops decry new massacres

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The attacks against human life and dignity are more and more atrocious and bring increasingly serious humanitarian consequences for the entire nation,” the bishops said in their statement (Spanish-language text). The Associated Press reported that the wave of massacres marks a new chapter in the Colombian conflict.

