Catholic World News

Return to Mass a concern for European bishops in Covid aftermath

October 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The long Eucharistic fasting has made us lose the habit of Sunday Mass,” said Cardinal Marc Ouellet, PSS, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops. “A new evangelization is urgently needed to make Christians discover that the Eucharist is not only a spiritual nourishment for our journey, but our joyful witness to the encounter with the Risen One.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!