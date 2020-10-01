Catholic World News

Vatican names 2020 winners of Ratzinger prizes

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A French philosopher and an Australian theologian have been awarded this year’s Ratzinger Prizes, given for outstanding work in theology. The recipients, who will be honored in a November ceremony, are Jean-Luc Marion, a French phenomenologist; and Tracey Rowland, an Australian member of the International Theological Commission.

