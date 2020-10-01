Catholic World News

Rockville Center diocese files for bankruptcy

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rockville Center, New York—the largest diocese (as opposed to an archdiocese) in the US)—has filed bankruptcy. Rockville Center becomes the 26th American diocese to seek bankruptcy protection in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal. Bishop John Barres said that the step was necessary “to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for everyone involved, including abuse survivors whose compensation settlements will be resolved by the courts.”

