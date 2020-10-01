Catholic World News

Federal court affirms Colorado’s Covid limits on religious gatherings

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In its suit on behalf of Andrew Wommack Ministries International and Charis Bible College, Liberty Counsel said that “as soon as a gathering transitions from a nonreligious to a religious gathering for Bible study or worship, the number must be reduced to no more than 175. In addition, Gov. [Jared] Polis allows mass gatherings of protestors throughout the state with no social distancing or other health precautions.”

