Vatican, US Secretaries of State discuss religious freedom

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (keynote address) and Cardinal Pietro Parolin (closing remarks) took part in a symposium on religious freedom. Pompeo concluded, “Pope John Paul II bore witness to his flock’s suffering, and he challenged tyranny. By doing so, he demonstrated how the Holy See can move our world in a more humane direction, like almost no other institution. May the Church, and all those who know that we are ultimately accountable to God, be so bold in our time.”

