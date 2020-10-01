Catholic World News

Priests say Turkish attacks in northern Iraq displace Christians

October 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “During the past two to three weeks, the Turkish military has expanded its attacks [in Iraq], targeting several Christian villages,” said Father Emanuel Youkhana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!