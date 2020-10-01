Catholic World News

Indiana bishop calls for faithful citizenship in a divided nation

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Faithful citizenship demands that Catholics hold fast to the teachings of the Church and not succumb to the temptation of adopting positions of either political party that are inimical to the truths of our faith,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne —South Bend. “In the United States today, being a Catholic and a faithful citizen does make us, in a sense, truly politically homeless.”

