Catholic World News

Pope brings 7 people closer to sainthood

October 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The seven include two Spanish nuns, an Italian laywoman, and four martyrs of the Spanish Civil War. “Normally the Pope signs the decrees during a meeting with the prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes,” the report notes. “However, its prefect, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, was forced to resign during a meeting with the Pope Sept. 24 due to allegedly embezzling Vatican funds — an accusation the cardinal denies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!