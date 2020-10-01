Catholic World News

Pope appeals for renewed love for Sacred Scripture

October 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his September 30 general audience, Pope Francis said, “Today I signed the apostolic letter Sacrae Scripturae affectus, on the 16th centenary of the death of Saint Jerome. May the example of the great doctor and father of the Church, who placed the Bible at the center of his life, inspire in everyone a renewed love for the Sacred Scripture and the desire to live in personal dialogue with the Word of God.”

