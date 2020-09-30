Catholic World News

Moneyval begins review of Vatican finances

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Moneyval, the international banking oversight group, begins a review of Vatican finances this week. The reviews—the latest in a series of periodic assessments—comes at a time when the removal of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu has raised new concerns about the Vatican’s internal controls. In the most recent previous reviews, Moneyval has praised the Vatican for imposing stricter controls on transactions, but expressed concern that violations have not been prosecuted.

