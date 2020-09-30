Catholic World News

Irish high court justice sees oaths as ‘unfortunate’ but helpful

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Justice Richard Humphreys ruled that “while the ongoing secularization of society makes oaths, with their emphasis on religious beliefs, look like a pre-Enlightenment anachronism and an embarrassment, the unfortunate reality is that the oath still has a powerful role in bringing out the truth.”

