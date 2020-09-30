Catholic World News

In Latin America, ferment over abuse, abortion and Covid

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: This round-up offers an overview of “a new bishop apologizing for clerical sexual abuse in Chile, the bishops of Nicaragua announcing the return of public Masses after the coronavirus and the Church in Ecuador praising the country’s president for vetoing a bill that would have partially legalized abortion.”

