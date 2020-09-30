Catholic World News

Diocese estimates $60-100 million in damages following Hurricane Laura

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Of the 39 church parishes, at least six suffered total destruction, while at least a dozen other churches are so highly compromised,” the Diocese of Lake Charles stated following Hurricane Laura.

