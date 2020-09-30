Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Biden shouldn’t receive Communion

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I don’t intend to get involved in the recommending any candidate for office, but simply to state that a Catholic may not support abortion in any shape or form, because it is one of the most grievous sins against human life, and has always been considered to be intrinsically evil,” said the former Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura. “And therefore to support the act is a mortal sin.”

