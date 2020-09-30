Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller looks at US politics, the 2020 election, and Catholic conscience

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1947, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017. He also discussed the Vatican’s agreement with China: “What good is an agreement with the Chinese Communist Party if human rights are not respected and Catholics, Muslims and others are denied freedom of religion, and if atheists will even paraphrase the Bible to match their standards, i.e. falsify the Word of God?”

