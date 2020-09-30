Catholic World News

‘When the dogma lives loudly’: Archbishop Chaput reflects on Barrett nomination

September 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Positioning dissenting Catholics as ‘mainstream Americans’ and believing Catholics as ‘extremists’—now a common and thoroughly dishonest culture war technique—is a particular affront to the free exercise of religion,” writes the retired Philadelphia archbishop. “It puts the rights of far more Americans at risk than will ever be nominated for the court.”

