Arizona bishops: Vote no on marijuana legalization

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Legalizing the recreational use of marijuana sends a message to children that drug use is socially and morally acceptable,” the state’s bishops said in a statement. “It is anticipated that legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Arizona will lead to more abuse by teens, increase child fatalities, and result in more societal costs ... We strongly oppose this dangerous proposal.”

