US-based Armenian Catholic diocese deplores Azerbaijan’s attack

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Based in Glendale, California, the Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg ministers to Armenian Catholics in the US and Canada. Pope Francis has appealed for peace in the Caucasus.

