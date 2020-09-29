Catholic World News

Nun beatified in Naples

September 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us give thanks to God for this new Blessed, an example of contemplation of the mystery of Calvary and tireless in the exercise of charity,” Pope Francis said of Blessed Maria Luigia of the Most Holy Sacrament (1826-1886), foundress of the Franciscan Sisters Adorers of the Holy Cross.

