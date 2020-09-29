Papal prayer for those forced to flee their homes

Catholic World News

September 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: September 27 was the 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!