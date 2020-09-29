Catholic World News
Pope appeals for peace in the Caucasus
September 29, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Tensions have flared between Armenia (map) and Azerbaijan (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
