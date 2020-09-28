Catholic World News

Papal thanks for Italian security forces at Vatican

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 28 with members of Italy’s Inspectorate of Public Security at the Vatican, thanking government officials for their “fruitful collaboration.” The papal audience marked the 75th anniversary of the government unit.

