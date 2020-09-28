Catholic World News

Pope appoints special prosecutor

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed a special prosecutor, the Vatican disclosed on September 28. Although the announcement did not identify the case involved, the prosecutor—Gianluca Perone, an expert in commercial law—is expected to probe the financial dealings of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

