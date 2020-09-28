Catholic World News

Clashes in the Caucasus: Armenian Catholicos interrupts official visit to the Vatican

September 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Clashes broke out between Armenia (which is largely Christian) and Azerbaijan (which is largely Muslim) over a disputed region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!