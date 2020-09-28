Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal pushes back after Pope fires him in scandal

September 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who resigned on September 24, professed his loyalty to Pope Francis and added, “My conscience tells me I’m not corrupt.”

